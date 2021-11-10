RTC to slap legal notice on Allu Arjun, Rapido

Hyderabad: The TSRTC management has decided to serve legal notice on popular Telugu film star Allu Arjun and taxi aggregator company Rapido for tarnishing the image of the Corporation.

According to the officials, RTC MD VC Sajjanar has taken serious exception to an advertisement of taxi aggregator Rapido that features Tollywood star Allu Arjun. The advertisement that is being aired on YouTube and television where the actor is seen telling people that RTC buses take more time to reach the destination, while Rapido would be so fast and safe. The advertisement, meanwhile, has drawn flak from a host of people, including RTC commuters, staff and the retired employees. The condemned the manner the way the RTC bus was compared to Rapido service.

"Demeaning TSRTC will neither be tolerated by the TSRTC management nor by the commuters, staff and retired employees. In fact, actors should act in the advertisements which promote public transport for a better and environmentally cleaner society," said the RTC MD.

The MD also stated that TSRTC was in the service of common man and it would serve legal notice on the actor and on the firm which was promoting the advertisement. It is pertinent to mention here that cases have been already registered against those putting up stickers and pamphlets in buses and bus stations and also on those found spitting pan, gutka in buses and outside.

Further, the RTC MD requested all the actors, celebrities and eminent personalities to desist from promoting content which is detrimental to public transportation and public good.