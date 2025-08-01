Live
Rukmini Nails the Launch Party
Highlights
One of the most popular makeup artists of Hyderabad Rukmini a software professional who followed her passion and got her make up certification from...
One of the most popular makeup artists of Hyderabad Rukmini a software professional who followed her passion and got her make up certification from Delemar Academy Lonfon, opens RUA Studio.
The well-equipped makeup, hair and nail studio amidst was launched friends and beauty a fashionista. Guests were treated to great food, and stunning nail make overs. The plush studio in Gachibowli also had Pravallika on the console to create the party vibe for the fun evening of bonding over self-care.
