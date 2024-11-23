Live
- Top pharma companies to invest Rs 5,260 cr, create 12,490 jobs in TG
- MIR Group to invest Rs 1500 cr in Mangalore SEZ
- Shivamogga farmers in panic after areca nut’s likely carcinogenic risk
- Union Minister tenders apology for remarks on Justice D’Cunha
- Indian value systems withstood many onslaughts: TG Guv
- Golden Chariot luxury train to resume operations from Dec 14
- Jain monk Shri 108 Jnaneshwar Muni attains samadhi at Devlapur
- Home minister flags off sports tournament of journalists
- Collector reviews development, welfare programmes in Kalasapadu mandal
- Run for men’s health issues on Nov 23, 24
Just In
Highlights
Hyderabad: The 4th edition of the ‘Movember La Ultra’ is set to take place from November 23rd to 24th. Supported by GoAthlos, this event marks the support of ‘Movember’, an annual event that raises awareness and funds for men’s health issues and prostate cancer. Movember is a month-long event in November where people grow moustaches to raise awareness for men’s health.
The name is a combination of the words ‘moustache’ and ‘November’. The event’s goal is to raise Rs 1 lakh and donate it to St Ann’s Hospital Cancer Unit, Kazipet to support prostate cancer patients. The route starts from Keesara ORR and finishes at St Ann’s Hospital Cancer Unit, Kazipet, covering a distance of 130 km.
