Run for men’s health issues on Nov 23, 24

Hyderabad: The 4th edition of the ‘Movember La Ultra’ is set to take place from November 23rd to 24th. Supported by GoAthlos, this event marks the support of ‘Movember’, an annual event that raises awareness and funds for men’s health issues and prostate cancer. Movember is a month-long event in November where people grow moustaches to raise awareness for men’s health.

The name is a combination of the words ‘moustache’ and ‘November’. The event’s goal is to raise Rs 1 lakh and donate it to St Ann’s Hospital Cancer Unit, Kazipet to support prostate cancer patients. The route starts from Keesara ORR and finishes at St Ann’s Hospital Cancer Unit, Kazipet, covering a distance of 130 km.

