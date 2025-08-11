Run held to raise awareness on rare genetic disorder

Hyderabad: Cure SMA Foundation of India, a parent-led non-profit organization, organized the 3rd edition of Run for SMA – 2025 at Gachibowli Stadium on Sunday. The run aims to raise awareness about Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)—a severe and rare genetic disorder that affects children’s muscle strength and movement, often leading to respiratory failure if left undiagnosed and untreated.

The run was flagged off by Special Chief Secretary to Govt of Telangana Jayesh Ranjan, along with Guests of Honours included, Bhavani Sri, Secretary, National Turmeric Board, Archana Suresh, Director, Telangana Social Impact Group. Dr. Radha Rama Devi, Senior Consultant, Pediatrician & Geneticist, Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Mayur Patnala, Founder & Global CEO, Nirmaan Organization.

The Run featured both timed and non-timed running categories 21K, 10K, 5K (timed), and a 5K non-timed run. It witnessed enthusiastic participation from approximately 2,500 runners, including students, corporate employees, medical professionals, and SMA families, all uniting to support a noble cause.