Rush of Devotees Across Hyderabad Temples to Perform Poojas on First Friday of Karthika Masam

Hyderabad: A wave of devotion swept through Hyderabad today as thousands of devotees flocked to temples across the city to observe the first Friday of Karthika Masam, one of the holiest months in the Telugu calendar. From pre-dawn hours, both small neighbourhood temples and large Sivalayams were packed with worshippers performing Rudrabhishekam and lighting the traditional Karthika Deepam symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness.

The early morning silence of the city gave way to the steady rhythm of temple bells and chants of “Om Namah Shivaya” as queues of devotees extended along temple streets. The sight of hundreds of glowing lamps illuminating courtyards and sanctums created a serene, divine atmosphere across Hyderabad.

Temple authorities, anticipating heavy turnout, arranged special queues, volunteers, and crowd-control measures to ensure smooth conduct of rituals. Police and civic staff were deployed near major temple areas to regulate traffic and maintain order. Many devotees observed fasting, arriving barefoot and carrying offerings of flowers, fruits, and lamps, while women performed special prayers seeking blessings for peace and prosperity at home.