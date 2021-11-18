'Rythu Bharosa Yatra' successful: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday claimed that the two-day 'Rythu Bharosa Yatra' in Nalgonda district was a grand success.

Addressing the media here, he said that farmers were thanking the party for visiting the procurement centres which forced the State government to install weighing machines and start procurement of paddy.

Similarly, the CM, who had earlier banned protests at Dharna Chowk, has decided to stage a dharna at Indra Park. And, "It is the victory of the BJP making the CM to go to Dharna Chowk to stage protest," he added. Bandi asked KCR whether farmers carry stones, eggs and bring sticks in autos to attack when the BJP was going to visit the procurement centres to know their woes in the process of procurement?

Claiming that 50-70 party cadres were injured, 10 severe head injuries, he termed as unfortunate the TRS drummed up attacks resulted in media and police personal sustaining injuries. Besides, vehicles were damaged.

He charged the police with remaining mute spectators when the TRS cadre attacked the BJP activists. "Neither the DGP nor other officials lifted their phones. It clearly shows that the police have remained mute spectators following the directions of CMO," Bandi alleged.

He asked the CM to conduct befitting his position, and asked "will you chase and hunt BJP leaders for fighting to fulfil the promises he has made? Or, the TRS chief wants to hunt and chase BJP leaders for demanding to fulfil the ideals of Telangana martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the separate State?

The Karimnagar MP said the BJP was ready to cooperate with the CM and the government for securing and protecting interests of the farmers. "If the CM speaks of any problem in procurement of paddy and other issues, the BJP is ready to cooperate for resolving the issue.

But the BJP will fight tooth and nail, if the TRS chief tries to create new issues to divert people's attention from the issue on hand (procurement of paddy of Kharif). His party is neither scared of attacks nor abuses. It will continue to fight until the CM implements all his promises".