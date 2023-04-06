Sabitha assures stringent action against Bandi

Ranga Reddy: State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Wednesday warned against playing with the lives of five lakh SSC students. "The curse of students and parents will befall the BJP leaders", she said at a joint media conference along with MLA Dr Methuku Anand and ZP vice-chairman Vijaya Kumar.

The minister asked whether the BJP national leadership would back people who commit such mistakes and encourage such incidents.She said those who play with students' lives will not be spared. In line with this stand,three teachers were suspended.

"Whoever resorts to such errors in future will not be spared," she warned. Reddy said the law is the same for everyone and demanded stringent action against Bandi.

She asserted that the BJP national leadership could not face Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao politically and has been resorting to conspiracies against him. Additionally, Bandi played his role in the conspiracy scripted and directed by the national leaders.

She accused the BJP of trying to stoke unrest and insecurity in Telangana for political gainsand sully the BRS party image of the BRS party."People of Telangana won't tolerate spewing venom against the State which is on the path of development trajectory.

Reddy asked Bandi, being a MP, was it not his responsibility to bring to the government's notice when he received the leaked paper on WhatsApp?

Also leaking the paper on social media would not create anguish among students, parents and their families, she asked.

The minister maintained that the saffron party could not find any issue in Telangana and tried to rake up leak of question papers as it happens in BJP-ruled States.

She charged BJP of spewing venom at Telangana which has become an educationhub.

Reddy said the BJP leaders with a hand in the question papers leak were caught. But the party activists were hitting the roads to organize protests.

She alleged that saffron party leaders have a role in the leak of the TSPSC question papers as wellas those of SSC exams.

The minister she said the prime accused in the Hindi question paper leak Prashanth "is a follower of Bandi. That is why he sent the paper as soon as it was leaked to Sanjay. Similarly, Rajasekhar, an accused in the TSPSC leak case,was also a follower of Bandi".

She said the police had enough evidence against the role of Bandi. "Students and parents were watching the conspiracies of the BJP. The teachers who have a hand in the question paper leakin Tandur are also members of BJP-associated teachers"