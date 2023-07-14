Sabitha goes all blazing against Botsa for remarks on Education system

After Andhra Pradesh Minister Botsa Satyanarayana commented on education system in Telangana, the Minister for Education Sabita Indra Reddy expressed her discontent over the comments made by him. She criticized Botsa for belittling Telangana and demanded him to retract his remarks immediately. She accused him of lacking the caliber to comprehend the high standard of education that Telangana has achieved.



"Are you prepared to have a discussion about the educational systems in both states? What have you achieved in your education system and what have we? Shall we examine that?" Sabitha challenged the AP Minister.

Highlighting the achievements of Telangana students in IIT, engineering, and medical fields, she affirmed that these results stand as a testament to the robustness of Telangana's education system. "Have these results failed to catch your eye?" she questioned.

She pointed out that the Telangana government spends around INR 1.20 lakhs per student in Gurukul schools annually and questioned the Andhra Pradesh government on their spending for the same. She further questioned why the number of students in government schools in Andhra Pradesh had reduced by a lakh if their education system was so proficient. Meanwhile, she reported an increase of two lakh students in Telangana's government schools.

She criticized Andhra Pradesh leaders for their ignorance about developments in Telangana over the past several years. She urged them to speak after understanding the realities, rather than making baseless comments.

"We want the people in both states to prosper," she said. She concluded by saying that the education system in Telangana has developed significantly under the vision of KCR. She reassured that the government is ensuring transparency in the inquiry into the irregularities reported in the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) through the State Investigation Team (SIT).