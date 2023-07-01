Live
- PM Modi advocates digital payments for transparency
- 'If I make 80, that'll be a miracle': Allan Border reveals his Parkinson's disease battle
- ‘Mem Famous’ gets good viewership on its OTT debut
- Ex-Pfizer employee, accomplice from India charged with insider trading in US
- Gujarat High Court to hear Kejriwal's review petition on PM Modi's degree on July 7
- I was feeling a bit nervous: Neeraj Chopra after winning Lausanne Diamond League
- Karnataka High Court dismisses Twitter’s plea with Rs 50L cost
- Non-Twitter users cannot see their favourite celebrity tweets
- Alleged forceful Islamic verses recital by school students on Bakrid sparks row in Karnataka
- Temple visible after 12 years due to deficit rainfall; devotees overjoyed
Sabitha Indira Reddy to grace SIP Regional Prodigy 2023 Telangana Contest
Highlights
Hyderabad: Education Minister Sabitha Indira Reddy, will inaugurate SIP Regional Prodigy 2023 Telangana Contest. The contest will be held on 2nd July,...
Hyderabad: Education Minister Sabitha Indira Reddy, will inaugurate SIP Regional Prodigy 2023 Telangana Contest. The contest will be held on 2nd July, Sunday at Classic Convention Three at Shamshabad
It is being organised by India’s biggest Skill Development organization, SIP Academy, for kids of 6 to 12 years from across Telangana.
Two Thousand five hundred Children will take part in the regional round of the competition on Sunday in the city.
The kids will have to solve 200 mathematical sums in just 11 minutes. They have to work faster than the calculator. Those who solved the maximum correct sums become the champions.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS