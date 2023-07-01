Sabitha Indira Reddy to grace SIP Regional Prodigy 2023 Telangana Contest

Hyderabad: Education Minister Sabitha Indira Reddy, will inaugurate SIP Regional Prodigy 2023 Telangana Contest. The contest will be held on 2nd July, Sunday at Classic Convention Three at Shamshabad

It is being organised by India’s biggest Skill Development organization, SIP Academy, for kids of 6 to 12 years from across Telangana.

Two Thousand five hundred Children will take part in the regional round of the competition on Sunday in the city.

The kids will have to solve 200 mathematical sums in just 11 minutes. They have to work faster than the calculator. Those who solved the maximum correct sums become the champions.