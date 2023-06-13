Sabitha Indra Reddy takes part in 2k Run

Rangareddy: Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav highlighted the significance of walking for maintaining good health, emphasising that a healthy body forms the foundation for success in any endeavor. As part of the Telangana State decennial formation day celebrations and to promote physical fitness, a 2K run was organised from the municipality office to Ayyappa temple on Monday, under the guidance of Kothur CI Balaraju.Anjaiah Yadav graced the event as the chief guest and initiated the 2K run. Stressing the importance of daily physical activities like walking, running, and yoga, the MLA encouraged attendees to adopt a healthy lifestyle. He also emphasised the value of a balanced diet in maintaining overall well-being.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy inaugurated the Telangana Run, conducted under the auspices of the Police Department. She flagged off the Telangana 5K Run in Maheshwaram, symbolising the State’s progress over the past decade. The event commenced with the release of tricolor balloons into the sky, representing unity and determination among participants. She commended the Telangana Police, recognising them as the finest in the nation. She acknowledged their vital role in maintaining peace and security within society and lauded the State government, led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, for their unparalleled support to the police force. The Minister encouraged young individuals to actively engage in social activities and contribute to the betterment of society.