Sajjanar celebrates NY with passengers

Hyderabad: Officials of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) celebrated the New Year at the MGBS premises here on Monday. TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar was the chief guest. He cut the cake along with the passengers and crew and wished everyone a happy New Year.

Earlier in the day, he went to MGBS and interacted with the passengers. He spoke to those travelling in buses going to Bengaluru and Kodad. He offered roses to the passengers and wished them a happy New Year. Speaking on the occasion, he recalled that last year the passengers were very supportive of the corporation. Like last year, this year too, the sympathy of the passengers should support their corporation. He expressed hope that the corporation would get good results in this new year as well.

"I am very happy to say that the Mahalaxmi-free bus travel facility scheme introduced by the State government recently is being implemented successfully. So far, more than 6.60 crore women have been dropped safely at their destinations,” he said, adding that the scheme was implemented across the State within 48 hours of its announcement.

He said it was possible only because of the cooperation of the staff. He said with the implementation of the Mahalaxmi scheme, they had once again proved that the TSRTC staff was a testimony of their commitment, honesty and discipline. He said the State government and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar had congratulated the organisation for the peaceful implementation of the Mahalaxmi scheme and added that he also assured of all possible help on behalf of the government.

Sajjanar said passengers and staff were like two eyes to the TSRTC. He said nine pending DAs of the employees had been sanctioned and added that the remaining dues would be cleared soon while noting there is no need for the staff to worry about them. He said the TSRTC management had decided to procure more new buses to cater to the rush of passengers and noted that the government had planned to make new buses available to passengers in a phased manner.

Sajjnar felicitated the passengers, who were supporting the corporation on the occasion . Swathi, Narayana, Mallesh, Gopal Reddy and Shahbuddin were felicitated with shawls.

TSRTC CVO Dr Ravinder, Executive Directors Muni Shekhar, Krishnakanth, Purushottam, Venkateshwarlu, Finance Advisor Vijaya Pushpa, CME Raghunatha Rao, CEIT Raja Shekhar, Rangareddy RM Sridhar and other RTC officers also participated in the programme.