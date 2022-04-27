Sale of Pak suits goes up in Ramzan month

Hyderabad: Tired of online buying and restrictions due to Covid during the last two years, shopping on this Eid-ul-Fitr is far more jubilant for shoppers. Thousands are thronging markets and malls in the city. This year women's preference for Pakistani suits has grown.

With a few days left for Eid, the elegance of embroidery work mostly hand-knitted and the spectacular designs of attires, the vibrant hues of bangles, and footwear have completely occupied the markets alluring women and children. Although people started thronging markets right from mid of Ramzan, during the last Ashra of Ramzan, Eid shopping has picked up pace. Markets in Hyderabad are flooded with a large number of shoppers.

For this Ramzan shoppers are busy purchasing neighbouring country's pattern of suits. Thanks to TV serials, aired on OTT platforms, they have been brought to notice the elegance of embroidery work and hand-knitted.

"Designer suits from Pakistan, particularly from Karachi, are preferred, as it is not found in India. The lawn cotton cloth made there is favoured across the globe. There are several designs and patterns in Pak suits. They are also manufactured in our country," said Mohammed Younus, a trader at Rainbow Shopping Festival in Minar Garden, near Salar Jung Museum.

Like every year, women and children seem to be more enthusiastic towards Eid shopping without paying any heed on their budget limits. Several shops and malls in Pathergatti, Abids, Sultan Bazar, Mallepally, Tolichowki, Himayatnagar and Secunderabad and stores, including Neeru's, Kashish, Karishma, Kusum, Devi Sri, Sita Exclusive, Mannat, are busy in selling Pak suits. They are offering huge Ramzan discounts to provide an opportunity to shoppers to buy at a low price.

"Nothing can dampen the shopping spirit of women and children, especially for Eid. Whatever the circumstances we have to manage buying all Eid stuff for ourselves and families to celebrate the festival to the fullest," said Shakeela Mumtaz.

"We expect good sales on this Eid, as there is no Covid threat and restrictions on gatherings. There is a good response to this Ramzan. More women prefer to wear Pak suits and dress material," said a shop-owner at Abids.

Apart from malls and markets, shopping festivals at function and convention halls in the city are also exclusively selling Pak suits and dress material. Younus Ansari, at Dawat-e-Ramzan, Attapur, explains that various factors, including the refined embroidery work on lawn cotton, georgette fabric, with embroidery and hand- knitted makes women feel comfortable with dress they wear. The imported dress material reflect Sindhi or Punjabi (Pak) culture." The price for each suit ranges from Rs 1,500 to Rs 15,000, depending on the design and embroidery work. The Pak suits, which are fancy, are selling like hot cakes."

"After I watched actors wearing long suits, with embroidery work, and their graceful appearance on TV screen in serials, made me interested in buying the suit. Since the price is little higher, than normal Indian suits, I will be buying only one piece," said Taskeen Fatiman, a housewife.

Among all attractions of Eid, bangles and henna are the most wanted items during the last week of Ramzan of young girls and women. Historic Laad Bazaar is loaded with traditional and latest varieties of bangles and henna. Beautifully carved bangles add charm and colour to Eid shopping, which is an essential item of the shopping lists, specially of women, teens and girls. "I cannot imagine celebrating Eid without bangles. Earlier, we, all family members, used to visit markets to buy bangles and henna on Chand Raat, but now we buy little earlier due to overcrowded markets."