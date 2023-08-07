Live
Just In
Salesgirl dies after boyfriend pushes her in front of water tanker in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: A 23-year-old woman was killed after her boyfriend pushed her in front of a water tanker in Bachupally on the outskirts of Hyderabad.
The shocking incident occurred on Sunday when the woman confronted her boyfriend after learning that he had an engagement with another woman.
B. Prameela died on the spot. Tirupati Naik, 25, initially claimed that it was an accident. However, a thorough investigation by the police revealed the truth.
Prameela, a native of Kamareddy district, was working as a sales girl in a showroom in Bachupally.
According to police, the woman had migrated to Hyderabad for a job after the death of her husband last year and was living with three other women at Indiramma Colony in Bowrampet.
Prameela had developed friendship with Tirupati Naik, who also hails from Kamareddy district and was working as a car driver in Hyderabad. They fell in love. However, Prameela recently came to know that he entered into an engagement with another woman.
She had been pressuring him to marry her and had threatened to inform their parents. On Sunday, Prameela asked him to meet her. Tirupati reached Bachupally main road on his motorcycle with a friend. There was a heated argument and a fight between Prameela and Tirupati. He pushed her under a water tanker which was passing by. She died on the spot. He tried to convince locals and the police that it was an accident.
When police grilled Tirupati, he confessed that he pushed her under the tanker. Bachhupally police registered a case and took up further investigation.