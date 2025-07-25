Sammakka Sarakka varsity releases first admission notification

Hyderabad: The Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University (SSCTU), situated in the tribal heartland of Mulugu district, Telangana, has announced the commencement of undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2025–26. Prospective students seeking admission must apply based on their CUET (UG) 2025 scores, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The programmes offered include: B.A. (Hons) in English and B.A. (Hons) in Economics.

These four-year honours programmes are designed in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 framework, offering students flexibility through multiple exit and re-entry options, interdisciplinary learning opportunities, and skill development initiatives.

The SSCTU said on Thursday that the Online Application Portal opens on July 23 and the last date for application submission is July 31, 2025. The Provisional Merit List will be published on August 4, and the Final Merit List & Counselling Notification will be issued on August 6. The Physical Counselling and Document Verification is scheduled on August 11, 2025, and the Classes will commence from August 13.

All candidates who selected SSCTU during their CUET (UG) 2025 registration and fulfil the prescribed eligibility criteria are invited to register online and participate in the admission counselling process. Those who did not select SSCTU during CUET registration but meet the required subject combinations and eligibility criteria may still apply.

The SSCTU said candidates who did not appear for CUET (UG) 2025 are eligible for spot admissions, subject to seat availability after the CUET-based rounds. Spot admission details will be announced subsequently on the official university website.

For detailed information on admission guidelines, eligibility criteria, and to access the registration portal, applicants can visit the university website at www.ssctu.ac.in or contact the admissions office via email at [email protected].