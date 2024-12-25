Sandhya Theater Stampede: Hyderabad Police Warns Against Spreading Fake Information 

Hyderabad Police has warned people not to share wrong or fake information about the stampede at Sandhya Theater. Some people shared videos saying the stampede happened before Allu Arjun arrived, but this is not true. The police have said these videos are false and are confusing people.

The police have shared the true details from their investigation. They warned that anyone spreading false information will face legal action. The stampede led to the death of a woman and injury to a child, and the police are working hard to understand what happened.

The police have asked people not to believe or share fake news on social media. They also want anyone with important information about the incident to come forward. However, they warned that making up stories or spreading rumors could make the situation worse.

The police are doing their best to find the truth and keep everyone safe. They ask everyone to share only accurate information.