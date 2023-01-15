Sankranthi Gift two Telugu states - Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the eight Vande Bharat Express

Hyderabad: On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the eight Vande Bharat Express Train connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam virtually on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion,Prime Minister Narendra Modi ,said Today two Telugu States gets a wonderful gift that will be connected for economic and cultural bond.This train is for new India ,that is moving forward for fast development and it for that India that wants to give it citizens all top facilities and This Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Train is frist train in 2023 an India has left the old thinking and moving forward,the Vande Bharat is perfect example, completely Indian made train."

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, said, "On occasion of Sankranti,two Telugu states get a wonderful gift.In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transforming India with technology, every aspect and dimension of Indian Railways is on the path of transformation.This train is a totally Make-in-India product .



Streching about Secunderabad railway station,what type of station is witnessed in Japan, in coming years Secunderabad Railway station is going be developed in same model .

Tamilisai Soundararajan , Telangana Governor,said This a proud movement to us, Today is the real celebration,as we are going to visual modernisation journey. It's a very big gift and I thank Prime Minister for this hugely popular train, a modern train, which is world-class, which is going to connect the two Telugu-speaking people and the major cities.

According to SCR officials,The train's regular operations will begin on Monday. The Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express (20833) will start at 05.45 AM and would reach Secunderabad at 2.15 PM. In return direction ,train (20834) will start from Secunderabad at 3 PM and would reach Visakhapatnam at 11.30 PM. The IRCTC website has started issuing tickets, which will be Rs 1,665 for A/C chair and Rs 3,120 for A/C executive chair from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam and from tomorrow general public can avail the service.The 16-compartment train will halt only at Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry. It will cover 700 km between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad and reach in 8 hours and 30 minutes.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, Mohammed Mahmood Ali , Home Minister , Tamilisai Soundararajan , Telangana Governor,MP Laxman , Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav were physically present at the Secunderabad railway station during the inauguration.

Locals thronged to Secunderabad Railway station to have glimpse of the Vande Bharat

Features

This train several special features to make the travel comfortable and affordable. It has automatic sliding doors, reclining seats in all classes and 180-degree rotating seats in the Executive class. The rotating seats enable all passengers to view through the window with more comfort without turning their heads towards the side. It also has facilities like mobile charging points at every seat, LED lighting for calmer ambience like aircraft, emergency talk back units, mini pantry car in each coach, special air conditioning duct for silent and equal distribution of conditioned air, and automatic sensor for temperature adjustment.