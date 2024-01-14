Sankranti bash held at Raj Bhavan

Hyderabad: Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, along with Raj Bhavan Pariwar members, celebrated the Sankranti festival at Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

The Governor herself prepared the traditional Pongal dish and offered prayers for the health, prosperity, and wellbeing of all the people in the State and the nation.

After the ‘Pongal’ was prepared, the Governor offered the dish to the Lord Surya as per tradition. The traditional Pongal dish, meaning ‘spilling over” or “boiling over,” signifies abundance and prosperity and is offered to the Sun as a thanksgiving gesture for keeping all healthy.

The Governor said, it is our tradition to express gratitude to Mother Nature for all the abundance, health, and prosperity that we have during our this pongal festival which is essentially linked to nature.” Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan also thanked the farmers for the bumper harvest achieved through their hard work. As part of the celebrations, the Governor extended festival greetings to media personnel by presenting them with sweets. Senior officials of Raj Bhavan were present on the occasion.







