Satiating hunger is greater than almsgiving for this baker!

Hyderabad: In a small corner of Tolichowki, a humble naan bread baker has been quietly changing lives. For the past four years, Mohammed Iqbal, the man behind Abdullah’s Naan, has been giving away free bread to the hungry, daily from 6 am to 10 pm. His mission is simple yet profound: "Satiating hunger is greater than giving alms."

Iqbal’s journey into this extraordinary act of kindness began nearly a decade ago when he first opened his traditional tandoor bakery along the busy road connecting Tolichowki X Road to 7-Tombs. As his business flourished, so did the number of people in need who gathered outside his shop. But Iqbal didn’t just see them as beggars; he saw an opportunity to do something that would truly make a difference.

The idea to provide free food grew from discussions at his local mosque, where Iqbal and his fellow worshippers talked about the importance of charity. "Satiating someone’s hunger is considered one of the best deeds in Islam," says Iqbal. Inspired by these teachings, he began setting aside 60 pieces of naan every day, ready to be given to anyone in need once his baking started.

Over the years, many have benefited from Iqbal's generosity, and it’s not just the homeless or destitute. Taxi drivers, night watchmen, and even passersby often come to collect their share. “We do not discriminate. Whoever needs it, take it. It’s their share of food,” Iqbal says with a smile. His approach is simple: hunger doesn’t choose, and neither should he.

Though he once offered Nahari, a type of soup, alongside the naan, Iqbal had to discontinue this service when he could no longer find a reliable cook to prepare it. On Thursdays and Fridays, he provides two bananas along with the naan, ensuring that his patrons receive something extra to brighten their day.

Encouraged by Iqbal’s example, many of the regular customers contribute by placing a part of their own purchase in the "charity basket" throughout the day, helping him to continue his mission. “This is not about fame. God has given me the strength to do this, and it is through His grace that I am able to serve,” he told Hans India.