Satyagraha against Rahul's disqualification held at Gandhi Bhavan

Hyderabad: In response to a call given by AICC, the activists of Rajiv Gandhi Panchayat Raj Sanghatan today held a Satyagraha at Gandhi Bhavan here protesting the decision of the Lok Sabha Secretariat to disqualify the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from his membership.



The programme was chaired by State chairman of the Sanghatan Siddeswar. Former MP Meenakshi Natarajan, TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud, AICC secretary G. Chinna Reddy, former MP VH, former minister Prasad Kumar and party leaders Kodanda Reddy, Rohin Reddy and others took part in the protest.

Speaking on the occasion, TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud said the people of the country cried when Rahul Gandhi vacated his official residence following his disqualification. He said the members of the Gandhi family had sacrificed their assets for the freedom of the country. He said the entire country was watching the revenge of BJP against the Gandhi family.

The chairman of the Sanghatan Siddeswar alleged that the BJP was harassing Rahul Gandhi in all possible manner. He said the BJP was scared that Rahul Gandhi was meeting the people of the country and added that it had disqualified their party leader out of fear to his growing popularity. He said Parliament has majority number of members with criminal antecedents. He alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was targeting all those who are questioning its anti people acts.

Former MP VH said they were wondering if there was democracy in the country after the BJP leader Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister. He alleged that Narendra Modi had failed to keep his promise of depositing ₹15 lakh of black money in the bank accounts of the people of the country after coming to power. He termed the decision of the Central government to force Rahul Gandhi to vacate his residence as cruel.

Targeting BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who claims to be fighting for the unemployed youth of the State, he asked Sanjay as to what happened to the promise of his party to provide two crore jobs to the unemployed youth of the country. He also asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as to what happened to his promise of providing jobs to every household of the State? He called upon the party leaders and workers to fight in support of Rahul Gandhi and asked them to highlight the injustice done to Rahul in every village of the State in a democratic manner. He alleged that Modi sent Rahul Gandhi away as he was not able to face him in Parliament.

The All India chairperson of the Sanghatan Meenakshi Natarajan said they would continue to expose the BJP until it was chased away from the country.