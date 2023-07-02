Live
SBI donates Maruti Eco vehicles to NGOs
Hyderabad: The State Bank of India (SBI) Hyderabad Circle celebrated 68th Bank Day across Telangana on Satureday.
The local head office in Koti, Hyderabad also celebrated the Bank Day with CSR activities. On this occasion, Amit Jingran, Dy. Managing Director handed over Maruti Eeco vehicles to Friends Foundation and Spoorthy Jyothi Foundation. These NGOs work for the shelter, health care, education, and rehabilitation of orphans and visually challenged people.
The vehicles were flagged off by Amit Jhingran DMD.
