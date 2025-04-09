SCB tweaks building bylaws to rein in illegal structures

Hyderabad: After several decades, the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) is finally moving forward with revising its building bylaws, with the updated regulations being presented during the SCB meeting on Tuesday. The revised bylaws introduce several key changes, including the zonal division of the Cantonment area, updated rules on setbacks, Floor Space Index (FSI) restrictions and exemptions. Most importantly, the changes aim to curb illegal constructions in the area.

The last time the building bylaws were framed was way back in 1935. In 2017, the Secunderabad Cantonment Board had forwarded a revised version for approval to the Competent Authority after obtaining the Board’s nod, but the proposal did not move forward for reasons unknown. Further, the Ministry of Defence forwarded a draft model framework and directed to formulate the bylaws based on the TERI (The Energy and Resources Institute) report.

According to SCB officials, the revised bylaws will feature several key provisions, including procedures for obtaining building plan approvals, guidelines for the commencement and completion of construction, and the zonal division of the Cantonment area. They will also outline rules for setbacks, FSI (Floor Space Index) restrictions and exemptions, as well as provisions for mortgaging built-up areas to help curb unauthorised constructions. Additionally, the updated regulations will address the composition of unauthorised constructions and introduce specific bye-laws for row housing, group housing schemes, and institutional and commercial buildings.

Highlighting about the building bylaws, a senior officer, SCB, said “It has been proposed to divide it into four zones that include Zone – I, II, III and IV. Zone-I would include notified civil area, residential zone and all privately held land comprising civilian habitation as residential zone where the road width is varying from 9.0 to 12.20 metres. This will be generally high-density areas. Similarly in Zone-II -all other areas with mixed use purpose are earmarked in the zonal plan having access from wider roads of above 12.20 metres and up to 18.30 metres.

Meanwhile in Zone III, the lands not included in Zone I and II but inclusive of all Old Grant Bunglows (OGB) and leases situated outside notified civil area are included. This will be generally low-density zone and governed by Cantonment land administrative rules 2021. Wherein, restrictive nature of construction activity shall be allowed and in Zone IV, the land abutting to major roads of a width of more than 18.30 metres has high commercial potential.

Highlighting on the composition of unauthorised construction, he added, “In regard to constructions that exist as of the date of notification of these bylaws, where such structures were built without sanction or are in violation of the approved plans, including deviations, applicants may submit a request to the Cantonment Board for compounding. This may be permitted at the discretion of the Cantonment Board or the GoC-in-Chief, as applicable, and will be subject to the payment of compounding fees determined by the respective authority. This provision will be implemented once the bylaws receive approval from the Central Government.”