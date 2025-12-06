Indigo announces full refund for cancelled flights after centre’s directive

Bengaluru: In a major relief to air travellers, IndiGo has announced that it will fully refund ticket fares for all flights cancelled over the past few days. The decision comes immediately after the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation directed the airline to return the complete ticket amount to affected passengers.

Issuing a statement on X, IndiGo confirmed that the refund process has already been initiated. “In view of recent developments, the fare for cancelled tickets will be automatically transferred to your original mode of payment,” the airline stated.









The Centre on Thursday ordered IndiGo to refund all passengers by Sunday 8 pm, following widespread disruption in flight operations. Thousands of passengers across major airports were stranded due to mass delays and cancellations.

IndiGo further clarified that it will waive charges for tickets cancelled or rescheduled between December 5 and 15. The airline added that customers will not be required to take any additional steps, as the refund will be processed automatically.

Expressing regret over the inconvenience caused, IndiGo said, “We deeply apologize for the disruption and the hardship faced by our passengers.”

The airline has been under intense scrutiny following an unprecedented operational crisis that forced it to ground several flights. With refunds now assured, passengers who faced last-minute cancellations are expected to receive their money without delays.