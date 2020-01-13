SCB V-P fields wife, sure of absolute win

How confident are you of your wife winning?

I'm confident as for the past 22 years I have been actively serving people. There are several initiatives that we undertook including the construction of underground drainage pipelines. All the colonies have proper lighting and also internal roads in ward 5 are newly laid. My acceptance ratio is good, 70 per cent of people accept me and it is more than enough to win the election.

People are angry. They pay more for water in comparison to GHMC. Even the property tax is more. Water supply is once in 4 days.

It is a blame game. People without knowledge have put this statement. Property tax is at par with GHMC. There is water supply once in four days as we are receiving fewer gallons of water from Hyderabad Metro Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB). For regular and proper water supply, the entire infrastructure should improve, that is new pipelines should be laid and very soon we are trying to solve the water problem.

Some roads are still closed in spite of orders from union govt. Your comments

Only three roads are closed (Allahabad Gate, Wellington Road and Gough Road) but we are still in a dilemma. It is a C or D category road. For clarification, we have written a letter to Pune and the Chennai headquarters should clarify whether it is a C category road or D. If it is a C category road it would be definitely opened.

Campaigning by contestants has begun

My style of campaigning is to serve the people and I am pretty sure who serves the people would be elected in power as I was elected twice.

Residents say none of the officers at SCB is available during office hours

Sometimes officers are on the field visit whenever anything comes in our notice we would take action..

What is the agenda that you are going to people with?

Our agenda is to serve people and we try to solve the problems of residents and also my campaign has not started yet and my regular service is going on.

As it is a woman reservation ward, who are you fielding? Isn't it a bad trend in SCB?

For the second time, my wife J Anuradha would be contesting the election and she served Cantonment during 2008-2014. Giving women a democratic platform is very good and as women empowerment is a necessity, I welcome the decision.