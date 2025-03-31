School edn officials left red faced as students kick out a knicker row

Hyderabad: The Telangana State School Education Department (TGSED) officials left red faced as school boys kick out knicker row. The State government has decided to introduce mandatory English medium education and aims to make government schools resemble corporate schools in terms of appearance and feel. To align with the government’s mission goals, the TGSED has opted for a corporate-style school uniform. However, the decision has led to significant backlash, particularly among students. According to sources, the Department hired a consultant to design the new uniforms, which include four different styles for boys and girls from primary classes up to class X. When it was time for students in classes VI and VII to wear the new uniform, many were shocked to find that they were required to wear shirts and knickers, reminiscent of a corporate English medium style.

A teacher spoke to The Hans India, stating, “The boys feel that wearing knickers is an insult at their age, while the girls believe they received appropriate attire.” One headmaster in Malkajgiri commented, “Times have changed, and so have children’s psychology and perceptions. The boys from classes VI and VII expressed discomfort wearing knickers in the classroom, feeling they have outgrown such attire.” The school teachers and headmasters are at a loss as to how to address this “knicker row,” as students take this issue seriously, viewing it as a matter of modesty and dignity. The TGSED, determined to make government school students resemble their English school counterparts, is facing resistance from the boys. Teachers are concerned that this issue may lead to an increase in dropouts among class VI and VII boys, who might choose to attend private schools instead. This trend could undermine the State government’s intent to enhance the quality of government schools to match that of private institutions.