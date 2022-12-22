Schools throw Covid safety norms to wind

Hyderabad: While several Indian states including Gujarat, West Bengal and Maharashtra immediately sprung up into action upon being alerted in view of the sudden rise in Covid-19 cases in other countries, Telangana, however, seems to be least bothered, especially in the context of educational institutions. Covid norms that were being followed earlier are long forgotten, which in contrast is not the case with other states and in that regard, parents, health practitioners and teachers have raised concerns and have demanded the Education Department to issue orders once again to follow safety norms in schools.

The Hans India team has found that most of the schools in the City do not have sanitiser and hand wash bottles in its premises. Many schools claim that flu cases among children are on the rise and that they are checking body temperatures regularly but the ground reality is that none of these protocols are being followed.

Hyderabad School Parents Association (HSPA) joint secretary Venkat Sainath said, "Not a single school in Hyderabad is following the safety norms. At least after the high alert from Union Health Ministry, our State government should authorise safety measures, especially in schools. This time, we parents do not want a pandemic to hamper our children's education. I believe that schools should not wait for the orders from Education Department to follow safety norms. They should start following the safety norms that they used to follow before."

"During the peaks of the pandemic, schools were linked with local health centers, but as things appeared to normalise, everything has vanished. However, it seems like schools should start following all the safety norms and advise students to carry sanitisers and wear masks, as they used to do before," said Ramesh Reddy, a parent.

On the condition of anonymity, a private school teacher, said, "Not a single school is following safety norms, including the one in which I work. But now that an alert has been raised, it would be better if schools plan to conduct shift-wise classes and prioritise wearing of masks."

BBR Super Specialty Hospital's consultant pediatrician and neonatologist Dr Swamy Sandeep, said, "It appears like everyone has forgotten to follow Covid safety norms, especially in schools.

They should at least follow general regular hygiene and sanitisation norms, as most children are suffering with cold, cough and skin rashes and in this winter season pediatric OP has also increased.

We are mostly receiving cases of cold and cough, it would be better if schools take the decision of mandatorising wearing of masks. Apart from that a separate class on health and hygiene should be taught to students."

Meanwhile, members of Telangana Recognized Schools Management Association(TRSMA), have said that only a few schools are following Covid safety and keeping in mind of the current season, many fever cases are being reported and monitored in schools.