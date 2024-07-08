Scores take part in ‘Run for Rocks’ event

Hyderabad: The Society to Save Rocks, in collaboration with the Hyderabad Runners, organised the annual event ‘Run for Rocks’ on Sunday.

About 125 runners participated and ran distances of five, 10, 20, and 28 km. The run began from Ghar-e-Mubarak, Gachibowli.

The run was aimed at highlighting the rocky outcrops that are unique to Telangana and the fact that rocky terrain lends to both the physical fitness of humans and, more importantly, to maintaining the balance of the ecology. “The rock sites that are in and around the twin cities offer ample opportunity for cross-training and are utilised by sports trainers and defence personnel for this purpose. A simple walk in the rocks provides much-needed physical exercise and a healthy dose of vitamin D,” said a member of the Society to Save Rocks.