SCR achieves record-breaking electrification

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has achieved its best-ever performance in electrifying its network in the financial year 2022-23.

The zone completed 1,017 Route Kilometres (RKM) of railway electrification, setting an all-time record in the history of the zone.

This achievement is also the second highest by any zone across the Indian Railways during this period.

Out of the total electrification of 1,017 kms, 286.4 Rkms are in Telangana, 133.7 Rkms in Andhra Pradesh, 546 Rkms in Maharashtra, and 50.8 Rkms fall under the Karnataka jurisdiction of SCR.

According to Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager of SCR, the majority of the SCR network is now electrified and the zone is rapidly progressing towards achieving 100 percent electrification of its existing broad gauge lines over its jurisdiction.