SCR cancels few trains

Hyderabad: Several trains will be temporarily cancelled and some will be partially rescheduled from July 24 to July 30 due to infrastructure maintenance work across Secunderabad divisions, South Central Railway (SCR) stated on Sunday. According to SCR officials, the cancelled services are Kacheguda – Nizamabad (07596), Nizamabad – Kacheguda (07593) and the Kurnool city – Secunderabad (17024) service is rescheduled to run with 90 minutes delay on July 25.