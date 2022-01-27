SCR celebrates 73rd Republic Day

Hyderabad: South Central Railway celebrated the 73rd Republic Day with gaiety and fervour at Railway Sports Complex Grounds, Secunderabad on Wednesday. Sanjiv Agarwal, SCR Additional General Manager, the chief guest. unfurled the National Flag.

Addressing the gathering, he stated that the dawn of 26th January each year heralds the commemoration of our Republic, the day when the Constitution had come into effect. Firstly, our material management continues to be the best among the railways with SCR bagging the Railway Board Shield for the tenth consecutive year. Agarwal said the Prime Minister's Atma Nirbhar Bharath got a boost in the zone in the current financial year with S&T Workshop,

Mettuguda, getting approval for manufacturing point machines. This is only the third workshop in the railways having in-house capability to manufacture them. Also, in the current financial year, the zone commissioned 510 kwp of solar panels for tapping renewable energy. While 16 additional pairs of trains are being operated with electric traction, 16 more pairs have been converted to operate with HOG technology, resulting in combined savings of Rs 54 crore per annum.

He stated that safety in train operations was topmost priority for the zone. To enhance safety in its operation, 51 manned level-crossings have been eliminated in the current financial year. The SCR continues to lead in deployment of Kavach – the indigenous train collision avoidance system. Kavach has now been extended to another 527 route km, 57 locations and 26 locomotives during the year. The zone's continuous zeal in expanding its rail network has led to 163 km of track being commissioned. The zone has also electrified additionally 118 route kms of rail network.