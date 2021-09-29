SCR chugs into pages of history; rakes in record parcel earnings

Hyderabad: SCR recorded its highest ever parcel earnings in the history. The zone has earned revenue of Rs109.06 crore by loading 2.56 lakh tonnes of parcels during the first six months in the current financial year 2021-2022 duly surpassing previous years entire parcel revenue of Rs. 108.30 crore.

According to SCR officials, one of the major contributors for this growth has been the Timetabled Parcel Trains operated by the zone during this period. These trains have helped in transportation of several essential commodities like fruits, onions, eggs, fish, and mangoes to different destination across the country. During the period April, 2021 to September 27, the zone has run 343 kisan rails transporting onions, mangoes and other agricultural commodities carrying 1,08,388 tonnes generating revenue of Rs.49.43 crore.

Further, SCR operated Doodh Duronto specials to the national capital carrying 3.78 crore litres of milk which generated a revenue of Rs. 17.85 crore. The other major commodities which generated revenue are through transportation fish, eggs, hard parcels, etc. The zone has transported 37,199 tonnes of fish and 19,570 tonnes of eggs which generated revenue of Rs. 8.91 crore and Rs. 3.88 crore respectively. Importantly the zone has achieved 100% bar coding for tracking of Parcel packages, said a senior official of SCR. Gajanan Mallya, General Manager of South Central Railway complimented the efforts put in by the Zonal and Divisional teams of Operating and Commercial branches in achieving the best ever parcel revenue in the history of the zone during the first six months of current financial year. Also, he advised the teams to maintain the same momentum. He instructed the officers and staff to have a proactive approach in addressing the concerns of the parcel customers and directed to put in all out efforts in attracting new traffic, duly strengthening the existing traffic.