SCR commissions Dharmavaram-Gooty doubling project

Hyderabad: The continuous focus given by Railways towards completion of the last mile of the projects has taken another significant step with the completion of another vital doubling with electrification project in Andhra Pradesh.

The South Central Railway has successfully commissioned the doubling and electrification of the section between Chigicherla to Dharmavaram. As a result, the entire 90 km stretch from Gooty to Dharmavaram now stands electrified with double railway line connectivity. The Gooty-Dharmavaram doubling project is a vital rail link in Andhra Pradesh and acts as a gateway to South Indian States. This line serves as one of the important routes connecting both the Telugu States with Bengaluru, the capital city of Karnataka and beyond.

The doubling and electrification of Gooty-Dharmavaram project for a distance of 90 km is being executed by Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES). The sanctioned cost of the project is Rs.636.38 crore and the project is completely funded by Railways.

The works on the 90 km stretch between Gooty– Dharmavaram were taken up in phases. Initially, doubling and electrification works between Kalluru-Garladinne for a distance of 13 Km were completed during September, 2019.

This was followed with commissioning of 11 Km between Chigicherla and Zangalapalle during June 2020, 9 Km between Garladinne-Taticherla during November 2020, 27 Km between Kalluru-Gooty during October 2021 and 19 Km between Taticherla - Zangalapalle in August, 2022. Now, with the completion of the last stretch of 11 Km, the entire project stands commissioned for train operations.

This project will ease the congestion on this vital saturated section and will enable to run more number of passenger and freight trains towards Bengaluru and beyond. Moreover, It will also help in increasing the average speed of the trains in the section, while also aiding in the socio-economic development of the region with enhanced train connectivity. The double line works between Dharmavaram-Bengaluru over SWR jurisdiction are also progressing simultaneously with some of the sections already completed.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railway, congratulated the entire team of officers and staff of SCR Construction Organisation, Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) team and Guntakal division who have been actively involved in commissioning this vital project.

The General Manager stated that the doubling of this important section leads in enhancing the operational efficacy of the train movements and will ease the movement of both passenger and freight trains in this section.