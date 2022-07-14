SCR completes third line electrification works on Bisugirsharif-Uppal section

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) completed and commissioned the third line works along with electrification between Bisugirsharif and Uppal for a distance of 20 kms. This stretch is completed as a part of Kazipet-Balharshah tripling and electrification project, which is one of the significant projects in the Telangana region.

According to SCR officials, the section between Kazipet-Balharshah is a vital rail link situated along the Grand Trunk Route connecting the Northern parts with Southern region of the country. With this, a total of 104 km in Kazipet-Balharshah section now has the third line with an electrification facility. The third line works falls under Karimnagar and Warangal districts, giving a boost to the socio-economic development of this region.

Commissioning of the third line of this stretch will further ease the congestion for both freight and passenger trains in this grand trunk route. Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager In-charge, SCR stated that the completion of Kazipet-Balharshah tripling project eases the congestion in this oversaturated route and facilitates the handling of freight and passenger trains effectively. The execution of third line works of the entire project is being taken up simultaneously in different sections and the works in balance stretches are at different stages of completion.