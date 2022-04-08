SCR deploys 'Kavach' for record 859 km in 2021-22

Hyderabad: The Indian Railways state-of-the-art indigenously developed automatic train protection system – Kavach – has been deployed over the South Central Railway zone for a total distance of 1,445 route km (RKms). Kavach is a major step by the railways in taking forward the Prime Minter's initiative of "Atmanirbhar Bharat". During the financial year 2021-22, a total of 859 km of SCR network has been bought under deployment of Kavach. Also, Kavach is now deployed across 1,445 RKms over the railway.

A release said during the development phase, Kavach was implemented for a length of 264 km covering 25 stations across the Wadi-Vikarabad-Sanathnagar and Vikarabad-Bidar sections in SCR. Later in 2020-21 the system was deployed for additional 322 km covering 32 stations. In the financial year 2021-22 the system has been implemented in additional 859 km covering 77 stations. With this, the cumulative deployment of Kavach reached to 1,445 km (including 68 rkm of automatic signalling) covering 133 stations, 29 LC Gates and 74 locomotives. The sections covered under this are Manmad, Mudkhed, Nizamabad, Sitafalmandi, Kurnool, Guntakal (excluding Secunderabad and Guntakal stations), Parbhani, Bidar, Vikarabad, Wadi and Sanathnagar.

Arun Kumar Jain, SCR General Manager (In-charge), has complimented the Signal & Telecom officials and staff, both at the zonal and divisional levels, for their excellent hard work and dedication exhibited since the commencement of the project. He stated that Kavach will be extended to some more sections bringing the major part of the zone under its network.