SCR extends summer special train services

SCR extends summer special train services
Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway (SCR) has planned to extend the run of the trains between Patna – Charlapalli – Patna.

Train no-07255 (Charlapalli- Patna) will depart from Charlapalli at 11 pm and arrive at Patna at 11:30 am, from June 4 to July 30. Train no-03253 (Patna-Charlapalli) will depart from Patna at 3 pm and arrive at Charlapalli at 3:30 am, from June 2 to July 30.

