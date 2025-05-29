Live
- Bezwada Bar Assn celebrates NTR birth anniversary
- NTR laid foundation for women’s education
- Heavy Rainfall Expected as Southwest Monsoon Spreads Across Andhra Pradesh
- Govt school teacher shot dead in Bihar
- HC warns TMC MP of civil imprisonment
- Centre demands J’khand DGP Anurag’s removal
- 44 NDA MLAs ready to form new government in Manipur
- England tour turning point for Indian cricket: Pujara
- Satwik-Chirag pair makes winning comeback
- NTR’s glory immortal: Collector
SCR extends summer special train services
Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway (SCR) has planned to extend the run of the trains between Patna – Charlapalli – Patna.
Train no-07255 (Charlapalli- Patna) will depart from Charlapalli at 11 pm and arrive at Patna at 11:30 am, from June 4 to July 30. Train no-03253 (Patna-Charlapalli) will depart from Patna at 3 pm and arrive at Charlapalli at 3:30 am, from June 2 to July 30.
