SCR felicitates six staffers for detecting breaches on tracks

Hyderabad: SCR presented certificates of merit to six employees for the timely detection of the breaches on tracks during the recent heavy rains, thereby averting a major mishap on Monday.

According to SCR officials, they also released a booklet on “Performance & Achievements (2022-23, 2023-24): Two glorious years of excellence.” Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR, awarded certificates of merit to G Mohan, trackman at Nekkonda, B Jagadeesh, trackman at Mahbubabad, K Krishna, trackman at Mahbubabad, B Zailsingh, bridge man at Mahbubabad, V Saida Naik, JE/PW at Mahbubabad, and P Raja Mouli, SSE/PW at Mahbubabad, for absolute dedication and alertness while discharging their duties, ensuring safety in train operations by detecting the breaches on tracks during the recent heavy rains.

