SCR GM Gajanan Mallya inspects new section works of Hyderabad division

Secunderabad: Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, South Central Railway undertook Inspection of Kacheguda- Falaknuma-Mahbubnagar-Kurnool- Dhone section of Hyderabad Division on Monday.

The General Manager commenced the inspection from Falaknuma Railway Station. He inspected the newly constructed Road Under Bridge in Lieu of Level Crossing Gate No. 14 between Umdanagar – Timmapur and the rain water drain system under RUB to facilitate road users. He inspected Balanagar and Gollaplli Railway stations enroute and discussed station development plans with officials.

At Mahbubnagar, the General Manager inaugurated Improved Goods Platform, Energy Neutral Health Unit and Senior Section Engineer, Permanent Way Office. He also inaugurated 20 KWp on Grid Solar Power Plant for Health Unit and newly built Type-III quarters for the convenience of staff.

Also the General Manager conducted a detailed inspection of passenger amenities available and various development works under progress. He inspected the circulating area, Station Manager's office and discussed station developmental plans with officials. He inspected the Goods Shed at Kurnool City, said a senior officer , SCR.