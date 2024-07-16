Live
SCR holds review meet on safety at ROBs/RUBs
Hyderabad: The South Central Railway conducted on Monday a review meeting on safety in train operations and the progress of various development works across the zone.
The meeting emphasised taking the necessary precautions and avoiding water accumulation at ROBs and RUBs during the monsoon. It instructed that a drive must be taken up to identify the vulnerable RUBs where water-logging problems persist.
The meeting advised the officials concerned to make adequate pumping arrangements and provide water gauges. Also, round-the-clock manning must be provided at vulnerable RUBs with the possibility of flooding.
Arun Kumar Jain, SCR general manager, advised the officials to hold counselling sessions along with practical demonstrations on safety procedures for loco pilots, assistant loco pilots, pointsmen, station masters, guards, and other staff involved in train operations. He instructed them to strictly adhere to safety procedures to ensure the safe running of trains.
Later, senior officials reviewed the stock position of smoke detectors and fire extinguishers across the zone and instructed officials to ensure sufficient stocks of fire safety equipment. They also reviewed the progress of ongoing work across the zone.