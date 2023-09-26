SCR holds review meet on safety in train operations

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) held a review meeting on the safety of train operations and strengthening of the working system across the zone on Monday.

Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR, stressed on ensuring the safety of train operations and instructed not to follow any shortcut method and also instructed the officials/staff to be more vigilant and serious while on duty.

He instructed to intensify the Railway Protection Force (RPF) patrolling to curb the transportation of inflammable materials and also be vigilant with the passengers smoking inside the trains.

The availability of fire safety equipment across the zone was reviewed and a decision was taken that continuous drives to mitigate rat menace both in trains and at yards will be launched soon.

During the meeting, the plans for improving the average speed were discussed on long haul trains and advised to improve the speed of goods trains. Along with a detailed plan on crew working hours, a roadmap to be formed on proper rest to be given to them at appropriate time. The facilities available at running rooms around the zone were discussed.