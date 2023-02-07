SCR holds review meeting on safety

Hyderabad: South Central Railway on Monday conducted a review meeting on the safety of train operations at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad.

Senior officers of the railways reviewed the status of various safety drives being undertaken across the zone to ensure the smooth running of trains and the safety of workmen. He emphasized that during the safety drives, the officers, supervisors as well as construction staff should be sensitized on all aspects of safety.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR, instructed the field officials to ensure worksite safety requirements without fail to avoid untoward incidents and advised the officials to conduct regular inspections at goods sheds and sidings and ensure compliance with all safety measures.

During the meeting importance was given to strictly monitor all the infrastructure projects by ensuring proper planning and execution of works to complete the projects by the targeted date without fail, said a senior officer, SCR.