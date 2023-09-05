SCR holds review of safety measures in train operations

Hyderabad: South Central Railway held a review meeting on the safety of train operations, loading performance and progress of various developmental works across the zone on Monday.

During the meeting the stress was on strictly adhering to safety procedures to ensure safe running of the trains and were also instructed to not follow shortcut methods.

Later, Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR conducted a detailed review on the loading of cement, food grains, coal, fertilisers and other commodities and also instructed the officials to accord priority to their loading activity in view of the seasonal demands. He advised the officials to improve the loading performance in total and reach the target set in the financial year.

During the meeting plans for improving the average speed, discussed on long haul trains and advised to improve speed of goods trains. Also, stress was given on infrastructural improvements to be taken up on the zone, commissioning of new signaling, yard remodeling and commissioning of bypass lines on the zone.