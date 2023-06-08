Live
SCR officials inspect Sec’bad-Vikarabad Section
Hyderabad: Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railway (SCR) along with senior railway officers undertook an inspection of the Secunderabad-Vikarabad section of Secunderabad division on Wednesday. During the inspection, a detailed inspection of the locomotive from Secunderabad to Vikarabad was reviewed and examined the safety procedures being followed by the loco pilots, the functioning of the speedometer, speed graph and brakes.
Later, Arun Kumar inspected the Vikarabad Railway station wherein passenger amenities and facilities available at the station including booking office, passenger reservation systems, waiting hall, toilets and foot over bridge were reviewed. Along with this, the station masters office, running room, and circulating area at Vikarabad Railway station were also reviewed.