SCR organises mock drill for train accident

Hyderabad: South Central Railway, along with NDRF personnel, organised a technical mock drill on a train accident at Bolarum railway station on Friday.

According to SCR officials, the mock drill was conducted in order to assess and enhance the efficiency and alertness of the staff to meet the challenges that arise during an accident. A team comprising 25 personnel from the Regional Response Centre (RRC) Hyderabad and the 10th Battalion National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), under the command of Damodar Singh, Deputy Commandant/NDRF, along with the Railway ART SPARMV Team, participated.

The mock drill’s additional objectives included testing the functionality of various emergency equipment purchases and getting hands-on practice with instruments like sabre saws and cold saws to cut window rods and the coach body. This will make it easier to lift injured passengers and evacuate them from the damaged coaches. A 140-tonne crane and accident relief train were also put to use during the entire exercise, said a senior officer, SCR.