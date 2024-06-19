Live
- Markets at all-time high on buying in heavy weights
- Karimnagar: Kisan Samman Yojana is to help small farmers
- ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ will be an end to all epics: Director Nag Ashwin
- ‘Khalasay’ from Priyadarshi’s ‘Darling’ captures frustration of a common man
- Ex-Minister Roja contemplates comeback to Telugu cinema
- Vangalapudi Anitha Assumes Office as AP Home Minister
- ‘Lucky Baskhar’ kickstarts musical promotions with a soulful track
- Trivikram’s son Rishi begins film journey
- ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ prepares for glitzy pre-release event in Mumbai
- Complete Smart City works on a war footing, Ponnam tells officials
SCR presents ‘Man of the Month’ Safety Awards
Hyderabad: The General Manager of South Central Railway, Arun Kumar Jain, presented ‘Man of the Month’ Safety Awards to 12 employees who have shown alertness and dedication to the duty over the zone during a safety review meeting on Tuesday.
According to SCR officials, the employees belonged to various categories, like loco pilots, station masters, technicians, points men, key/gate men, track maintainers, and others.
Later, Arun Kumar Jain and senior railway officials conducted a detailed review of the safety of train operations over the zone. He stated that safety should be accorded the top priority and instructed the continuation of safety drives across the zone, including surprise inspections to ensure alertness and prevent untoward incidents.