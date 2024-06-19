SCR presents ‘Man of the Month’ Safety Awards

Hyderabad: The General Manager of South Central Railway, Arun Kumar Jain, presented ‘Man of the Month’ Safety Awards to 12 employees who have shown alertness and dedication to the duty over the zone during a safety review meeting on Tuesday.

According to SCR officials, the employees belonged to various categories, like loco pilots, station masters, technicians, points men, key/gate men, track maintainers, and others.

Later, Arun Kumar Jain and senior railway officials conducted a detailed review of the safety of train operations over the zone. He stated that safety should be accorded the top priority and instructed the continuation of safety drives across the zone, including surprise inspections to ensure alertness and prevent untoward incidents.