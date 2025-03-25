Live
SCR presents safety awards to staff
Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) on Monday presented Man of Month safety awards to fourteen employees who have shown alertness and dedication to their duty over the zone during a safety review meeting on Monday.
According to SCR officials, the employees belonged to various categories like loco pilots, station masters, technicians, point’s men, key/gate men and track maintainers.
During the detailed review meeting emphasis was given ongoing safety drives on the zone pertaining to different departments such as signal and telecommunications, engineering, and mechanical. Instructions were given to officials to continue counselling sessions to field level staff for enhanced safety in train operations. Also, detailed discussion was held on security of passengers in the MMTS and sub-urban trains.
Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR also reviewed the trespassing of cattle on tracks in vulnerable sections and also took stock of the precautionary measures implemented by the divisions and advised to further carry out more safety drives and counselling sessions for cattle farmers.