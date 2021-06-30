South Central Railway receives 50 wheel chairs  

Secunderabad: The Leo Club of Hyderabad Seniors, Youth Auxiliary of Lions Club of Hyderabad, presented 50 Wheel Chairs to South Central Railway (SCR) at a program held at Secunderabad Railway Station, as part of its Golden Jubilee Celebration Ceremony on Tuesday.

Gajanan Mallya said, "That this noble cause will go a long way in helping the needy passengers. He complimented the Lions Club of Hyderabad for coming forward for a good cause during their Golden Jubilee Celebrations year.

He also stated that various relief activities (such as distribution of food packets) were taken up by South Central Railway during the operation of Shramik Special trains with the help of Lions Club and other Voluntary organizations all across the Zone. During this period, food and other essentials were also distributed to porters and stranded passengers at the stations.

Lion Shyam Gupta, President, Lions Club of Hyderabad stated that the Wheel Chairs are being donated in the memory of Late Lion Ashok Kumar. As the wheel chairs are very much required at railway stations and hospitals and this small gesture will go a long way in assisting the needy passengers.

Lion CA Manoj Kumar Purohit, District Governor 320 A; Lion Arpita Mor, President, Lions Club of Hyderabad Seniors; Members of Lions Club of Hyderabad and Senior Railway Officials were present during the program.