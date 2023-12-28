SCR surpasses 100 MTs of freight loading in record time

Hyderabad: The freight loading of South Central Railway surpasses 100 MTs (Million Tonnes) in freight loading achieving the milestone in 270 days compared to the previous best of 284 days achieved during the last financial year (2022-23) and 317 days in 2021-22.

According to SCR officials, the growth rebound in freight loading is seen across the entire freight segment, with all commodities witnessing higher loading levels during the current financial year compared to the same period in the last financial year. The demand from freight customers is continually monitored to provide a timely supply of wagons.

The commodity-wise loading includes 50.635 MTs of coal, 25.226 MTs of cement, 5.961 MTs of fertilisers, 5.161 MTs of food grains, 3.396 MTs of raw materials for steel plants, 2.722 MTs of iron ore, and 7.752 MTs of other commodities totaling to 100.853 MTs. Coal loading has picked up with the zone giving special focus on transportation of coal from coal belts.

The exclusive new rail line between Bhadrachalam - Sattupalli has also been commissioned for coal transportation in 2023. Apart from these, loading in cement, iron ore, food grains, and fertilisers also witnessed higher levels during this financial year.

All these factors helped in registering the best performance by the zone that too in the short duration, said a senior officer, SCR. General Manager, of South Central Railway, Arun Kumar Jain, stated that the freight loading of the zone is being monitored constantly and this has resulted in achieving the best results. The policy reforms and new initiatives by the Railway Ministry have helped in registering exceptional performance by the zone in terms of freight loading.