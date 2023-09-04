SCR to cancel few MMTS trains

Hyderabad: Due to infrastructural maintenance work over Secunderabad and Hyderabad divisions, South Central Railway on Sunday announced that they will cancel few MMTS services from September 04 to 10 Train no 47129 (Lingampally–Hyderabad), train no 47105 (Hyderabad-Lingampally), train no 47105 (Falaknuma–Lingampally), train no 47189 (Lingampally–Umdanagar), and train no 47137 (Lingampally–Hyderabad) train no 47114 (Hyderabad–Lingampally) will be temporarily cancelled.