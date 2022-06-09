SCR to run RRB exam special trains

Hyderabad: In order to cater the movement of RRB NTPC Exam candidates, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run exam special trains between various destinations.

Secunderabad-Shalimar (no.08006) will depart from Secunderabad at 6 am and arrive Shalimar at 11 am on the next day. The date of journey is June 11. This train will stop at Santragachi, Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada and Guntur stations.

Secunderabad-Bilaspur (no.08820) will depart from Secunderabad at 9.30 pm and arrive Bilaspur at 12 pm on the next day. The train will ply on June 14.

This train will halt at Bhatapara, Raipur, Durg, Raj Nandagaon, Dongargarh, Gondia, Balharshah and Kazipet stations. Hatia-Secunderabad (no.08045) will depart from Hatia at 11.55 pm and arrive Secunderabad at 11.30 am. The date of journey is June 12. Secunderabad-Hatia (no.08046) will depart from Secunderabad at 7.30 pm and arrive Hatia at 6 am. The train will ply on June 15. These special trains will stop at Rourkela, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur City, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Balugaon, Chatrapur, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada and Guntur Railway Stations in both the directions. The trains will consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.