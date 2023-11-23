SCR to run Sabarimala special trains

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of Sabarimala pilgrims, South Central Railway (SCR) will run a few more additional Sabarimala special trains between various destinations. Train no 07141 (Secunderabad – Kollam), will depart from Secunderabad at 3 pm and arrive at Kollam at 7:30 pm on the next day and date of journey is December 8 and January 12 and 19. Train no 07142 (Kollam- Secunderabad), will depart from Kollam at 11 pm and arrive at Secunderabad at 4:30 am on the next day and date of the journey is December 9 and January 13 and 20.

Enroute, these special trains will stop at Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthy Road, Sriramnagar, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Kadapa, Razampet, Koduru, Renigunta, Tirupati, Chittoor, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrissur, Alwaye, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chenganacheri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara and Kayamkulam stations in both the directions. These special trains consist of First AC, 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

SCR to temporarily cancel few trains Due to Rolling Corridor Block works in Secunderabad and Nanded divisions, a few trains will be cancelled temporarily.

Train no 07596 (Kacheguda–Nizamabad) and train no 07593 (Nizamabad-Kacheguda) will be temporarily cancelled from November 27 to December 3.