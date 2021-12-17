SCR to run special trains between Jaipur & Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush of passengers in view of the festive season, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Jaipur and Hyderabad.

Train no 09737 will depart from Jaipur at 3:20 pm and arrive Hyderabad at 1:00 pm. The date of journey is December 26 and January 2.

Train no 09738 will depart from Hyderabad at 3:10 pm and arrive Jaipur at 5:25 am. The date of journey is December 28 and January 4.

En route these trains will halt at Secunderabad, Medchal, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Basar, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna, Basmat, Hingoli, Washim, Akola, Malkapur, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Ujjain, Ratlam, Nimach, Chittaurgarh, Ajmer and Kishangarh, stations. These special trains will consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper Class and Second Seating Coaches.

Tri-weekly trains between Kakinada Town & Lingampally

In order to clear extra rush of passengers, the South Central Rway (SCR) will run a few tri-weekly special trains between Kakinada Town and Lingampally. Train no 07275 will depart from Kakinada Town at 9:10 pm and arrive Lingampally at 8:15 am. The date of journey is December22,25,27 and 29. Train no 07276 will depart from Lingampally at 6:40 pm and arrive Kakinada Town at 6:10 am. The date of journey is December 23,26,28 and 30.

En route these special trains will stop at Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Piduguralla, Nalgonda and Secunderabad stations in both directions. These trains will consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper Class and Second Seating Coaches and will run as fully reserved service.